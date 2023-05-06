Nordea Investment Management AB Has $152.15 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 976,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 73,655 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $152,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.8 %

DGX stock opened at $136.51 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.46 and its 200-day moving average is $144.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

