Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.29% of Biogen worth $116,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Biogen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Biogen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 182,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,432,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $346.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.23.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $318.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $319.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

