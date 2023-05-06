Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,320,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.43% of Fortinet worth $161,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet Stock Performance

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 714,741 shares of company stock valued at $42,392,589. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $64.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $69.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 210.02% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.