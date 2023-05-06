Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 36,102 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,897 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 36,102 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.35% of Ross Stores worth $138,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.6 %

ROST stock opened at $104.44 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. UBS Group downgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

