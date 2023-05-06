Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,268,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,785,878 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $107,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of America Stock Up 2.7 %

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

