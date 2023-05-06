North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:NOA traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.29. 75,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,242. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $509.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.50. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.51.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $171.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.05 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 528.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 343,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The firm focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines in the oil sands.

