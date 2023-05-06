Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.44.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Teradata has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $45.39.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,321.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Teradata by 46.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.