NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. NOW had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOW Price Performance

NOW stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.46. 818,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,187. NOW has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded NOW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOW

About NOW

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in NOW by 1,333.9% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at $11,791,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NOW by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,671,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,769,000 after purchasing an additional 412,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NOW by 47.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,022,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 331,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NOW by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 873,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after buying an additional 202,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

