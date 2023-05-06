Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUSGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.41-2.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03-2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.41-$2.81 EPS.

NUS stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.87. 273,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,887. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 101.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.33.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,710.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $116,328.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,710.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,649,237 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 71,506 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after purchasing an additional 958,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 857,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,138,000 after buying an additional 145,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

