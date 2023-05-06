Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,181,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,863,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,829,000 after buying an additional 883,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock opened at $142.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

