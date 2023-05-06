Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.35.

Nutrien Trading Up 2.8 %

NTR stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.26. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $104.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

