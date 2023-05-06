Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $86.79

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$86.79 and last traded at C$86.93, with a volume of 662276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$91.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nutrien from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.14.
Nutrien Stock Up 1.7 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$99.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$103.14. The firm has a market cap of C$43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Nutrien Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.76%.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.