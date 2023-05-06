NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $71.16

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.16 and traded as high as $77.46. NVE shares last traded at $76.63, with a volume of 22,172 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NVE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $422.58 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.30.

NVE Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. NVE’s payout ratio is presently 105.54%.

In other NVE news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $78,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVE

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVE by 575.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 65,754 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVE in the fourth quarter worth $3,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NVE by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after acquiring an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in NVE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,674,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NVE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,553,000. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

NVE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.