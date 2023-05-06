NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lowered by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after acquiring an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,453 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,089,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,710,330,000 after acquiring an additional 845,960 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,773,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,550,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA traded up $11.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.80. The stock had a trading volume of 36,149,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,173,848. The company has a market cap of $708.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $290.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.65 and a 200 day moving average of $201.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

