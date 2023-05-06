Nwam LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.64. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $84.19.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

