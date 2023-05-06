Nwam LLC Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $208.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $218.61.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

