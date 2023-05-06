Nwam LLC Has $777,000 Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 51,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

BATS:DIHP opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

