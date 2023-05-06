Nwam LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Nwam LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,470,000 after acquiring an additional 308,022 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 645,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

