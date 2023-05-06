Nwam LLC Purchases 218 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $145.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.65 and its 200-day moving average is $131.89. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.82%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Stories

