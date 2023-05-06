Nwam LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $500,643,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 108.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,807,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,368 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 772.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,668,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,784,000 after buying an additional 1,456,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNK opened at $91.65 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.45.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

