Nwam LLC Sells 749 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

IUSV stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average is $73.84.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

