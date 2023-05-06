Nwam LLC Sells 91 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.8 %

ADP opened at $215.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

