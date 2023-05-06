NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NXPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $166.82 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. American National Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

See Also

