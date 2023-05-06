NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
NXPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.09.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NXPI stock opened at $166.82 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.
