NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $170.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NXPI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.09.

NXPI stock opened at $166.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $198.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

