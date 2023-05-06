Oasis Network Price Hits $0.0597 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $341.69 million and $19.55 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,984.44 or 0.06711493 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00058476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00037909 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019618 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05965856 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $15,960,843.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

