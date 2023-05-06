OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. OGE Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $1.93-2.07 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.93-$2.07 EPS.

OGE Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $37.75 on Friday. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.01.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

In other news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925 over the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 28.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

