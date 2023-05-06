Olin (NYSE:OLN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OLN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Olin from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of OLN opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olin will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Olin by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.