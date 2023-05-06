Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Olympic Steel Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $46.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.77.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $520.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.90 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael D. Siegal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,127,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,251,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 12.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,769,000 after acquiring an additional 186,607 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Olympic Steel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

