Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.41. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a market cap of $5.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Omni-Lite Industries Canada alerts:

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile

Omni-Lite Industries Canada, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It operates through the following segments: Forged, Electronic, and Investment casting components. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry, brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry, inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry, links and head caps for the military sector, and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.