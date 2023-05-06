Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.25-$0.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $65.82. The company had a trading volume of 458,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.90. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $125.17.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $297.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.32 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark upgraded Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.22.

In other news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

