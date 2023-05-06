Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Open Text Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of OTEX traded up $4.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,736. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98. Open Text has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $897.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 215.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Open Text by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

