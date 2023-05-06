Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 14,635 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EW. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $88.74 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,091 shares of company stock worth $8,819,677 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

