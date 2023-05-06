Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 4,514 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $113.96 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $131.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

