Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $978,777,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $793,975,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,144,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 1.5 %

RRX opened at $128.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.40. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

