Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,170.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $185.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $212.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.23.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

