Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,264 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,949 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $81,419,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,994,000 after purchasing an additional 451,665 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,983,000 after purchasing an additional 445,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

NYSE CCI opened at $118.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.76 and a 12-month high of $193.95. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.