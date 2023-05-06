Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 749.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,439,000 after buying an additional 2,497,256 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $95,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 60,438 shares of company stock worth $1,948,688. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of USB opened at $30.74 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.21.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet cut U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

