Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.38 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DVY opened at $113.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.58. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $131.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.