Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.82 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after buying an additional 1,886,532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,087,000 after buying an additional 1,135,612 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $109.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.45 and a 200 day moving average of $116.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.49% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

