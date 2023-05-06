Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.94 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,691,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 73,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.73.
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.88%.
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
