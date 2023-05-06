Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.03 Million Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,427 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in STAG Industrial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,741 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 1.5 %

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Shares of STAG opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.