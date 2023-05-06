Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Darling Ingredients worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,356,000 after acquiring an additional 575,661 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 392.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 524,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,810,000 after purchasing an additional 417,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,364,000 after purchasing an additional 369,517 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 21.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,983,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,058,000 after purchasing an additional 356,442 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $20,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.64.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Stories

