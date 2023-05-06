Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $260.81 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $265.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.26. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 37.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SNA. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 target price (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.64, for a total value of $510,200.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,277 shares of company stock valued at $16,055,683. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

