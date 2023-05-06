Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $5.18 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 133,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

SPYV stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.