Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after buying an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,327,000 after buying an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after buying an additional 205,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $410,037,000 after purchasing an additional 122,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $386.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.12. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $389.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

