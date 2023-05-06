Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VEA opened at $46.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

