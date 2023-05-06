Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of West Fraser Timber worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFG. TD Securities lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of WFG stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.45 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.