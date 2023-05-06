Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 25,176 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,985 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 25,176 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,695.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

