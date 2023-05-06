Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,240 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 93.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,743,000 after purchasing an additional 514,006 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $486,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $811,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Up 3.3 %

GPN opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average is $105.80.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -212.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday. They set a $116.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

