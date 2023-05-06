Oppenheimer Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $410.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRTX. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $348.09 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $233.01 and a 1 year high of $354.46. The company has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.56 and a 200-day moving average of $307.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,258,153.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,088 shares of company stock worth $21,639,520 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

